Maha CM Condoles Death Of Industrialist Appa Khambete

In a condolence message on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said MR Khambete's passing was a great loss for small and medium-sector units in the state.

Photo: Getty Images

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 7:53 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist MR Khambete and said his passing away was a great loss for the small and medium sector units of the region for whom he strived.

Khambete, fondly called Appa, died on Friday at the age of 91. He was the founder and president emeritus of the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) and the national-level Chamber of Small Industries Association (COSIA).

Khambete was a guiding spirit for industries in the time of crisis, Shinde, who also hails from Thane, said.

Thane Bharatiya Janata Party chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said Khambete always stood up against corruption and involved all stakeholders in issues related to industries in the region.

