Madhya Pradesh Sees Lone Covid-19 Case, No Death; Recovery Count Rises By Six

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 10,54,888, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by six to touch 10,44,091, leaving the state with 22 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,902 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

-With PTI Input