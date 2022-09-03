Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 40 Covid-19 Cases, 80 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 322

covid-19 cases
Updated: 03 Sep 2022 8:40 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,592 on Saturday after the detection of 40 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, he added.

The recovery count increased by 80 to touch 10,42,500, leaving the state with 322 active cases, the official informed. With 5,914 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,99,17,918, he added.

A government release said 12,88,35,212 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 62,416 on Saturday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,592, new cases 40, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,500, active cases 322 number of tests so far 2,99,17,918.

(With PTI Inputs)

