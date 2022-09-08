Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 38 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 259

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,778, new cases 38, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,749, active cases 259 number of tests so far 2,99,46,149.

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 8:42 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,778 on Thursday after the detection of 38 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the positivity rate stood at 0.6 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 47 to touch 10,42,749, leaving the state with 259 active cases, he informed.

With 6,202 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,46,149, he added.

A government release said 13,03,86,820 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 38,783 on Thursday.

-With PTI Input

