Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 28 Covid-19 Cases, 17 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 111

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 17 to touch 10,43,659, leaving the state with 111 active cases.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 9:38 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,545 on Saturday after the detection of 28 cases at a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 17 to touch 10,43,659, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said. With 3,476 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,94,199, he added.

A government release said 13,32,45,198 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,481 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,545, new cases 28, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,659, active cases 111 number of tests so far 3,00,94,199.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll Active Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC