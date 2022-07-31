Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 213 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 1,522

Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 9:39 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 10,49,876, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 10,37,598 after 246 patients recovered from the disease, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,756, the official said. The state is now left with 1,522 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 2.8 per cent, he said.

As many as 7,467 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,22,532, the official said. As per a government release, 12,43,57,747 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 1,675 jabs were given on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,49,876, new cases 213, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,598, active cases 1,522, number of tests so far 2,97,22,532.

(With PTI inputs)

