Madhya Pradesh: Number Of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Touches 13-Cr Mark

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Madhya Pradesh has touched the 13-crore mark, while more than one crore persons have been given the precaution dose, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state for the feat. "A total of 13,02,11,473 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 13,11,322 on Wednesday. The booster dose drive began in April this year and will continue till September 30," the official informed.

(With PTI inputs)