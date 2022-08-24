Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Logs 51 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 606

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,071, new cases 51, death toll 10,769, recoveries 10,41,696, active cases 606, total tests 2,98,58,407.

Madhya Pradesh Logs 51 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 606
Madhya Pradesh Logs 51 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 606

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 9:54 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,53,071 on Wednesday after the detection of 51 new cases, while one fresh death linked to the infection increased the toll to 10,769, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.8 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 81 to touch 10,41,696, leaving the state with 606 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,782 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,98,58,407, he added.

Related stories

Covid-19: Gujarat Logs 307 New Cases; Active Count At 1,965

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mumbai Records 793 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

A government release said 12,82,86,076 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 87,846 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,071, new cases 51, death toll 10,769, recoveries 10,41,696, active cases 606, total tests 2,98,58,407.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet