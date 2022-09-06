Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 32 Covid-19 Cases

With 4,146 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP has gone up to 2,99,34,537, the official added.

Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 9:20 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 32 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 10,53,705 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.7 per cent. The recovery count went up by 32 to reach 10,42,652, leaving the state with 283 active cases. With 4,146 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP has gone up to 2,99,34,537, the official added.

A government release said 12,89,24,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 24,446 on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,705, new cases 32, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,652, active cases 283 number of tests so far 2,99,34,537.

(With PTI inputs)

