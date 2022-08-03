Madhya Pradesh Logs 226 New Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 1,480

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday logged 226 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally to 10,50,452, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,756, he added. At least 239 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,38,216, the official said.

With this, the state is now left with 1,480 active cases, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.8 per cent, he said. As many as 7,960 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 2,97,43,151, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,59,14,475 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 13,63,123 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,50,452, new cases 226, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,38,216, active cases 1,480, total tests 2,97,43,151.

-With PTI Input