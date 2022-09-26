Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 18 Covid-19 Cases, 20 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 155

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational image)
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 9:17 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,245 on Monday after the detection of 18 cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 20 to touch 10,43,319, he added. The active caseload of the state was 155, the official informed.

With 3,898 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,30,102, he added.

A government release said 13,21,18,306 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 33,899 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,245, new cases 18, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,319, active cases 155, number of tests so far 3,00,30,102. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

