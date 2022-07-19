Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 159 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 1,245

Fresh Covid cases in MP Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:27 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 159 COVID-19 cases at the positivity rate of 3 per cent, taking the tally to 10,47,049 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,746 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

After 121 people were discharged, the count of recoveries in MP rose to 10,35,058, leaving the state with 1,245 active cases, the official said. With 5,273 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,31,792, he added.

A government release said 12,14,97,078 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 85,735 on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,47,049, new cases 159, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,35,058, active cases 1245, number of tests so far 2,96,31,792.

(With PTI inputs)

