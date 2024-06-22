National

MP: Woman Beaten With Wooden Stick In Dhar As Onlookers Film Act, Video Goes Viral

The main accused -- Noor Singh Bhuria -- who was beating the woman, has also been arrested, the Dhar SP said.

X/@jitupatwari
Screengrab from the viral video. Photo: X/@jitupatwari
info_icon

A video of a woman being beaten brutally with sticks by a group of men in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among people.

The opposition, Congress, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state, saying that the incident raises serious questions over women's safety in the state.

In the video, four men can been seen holding a woman -- clad in a yellow saree -- as another man is hitting her with a wooden stick. Bystanders are also seen filming the incident.

Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised.

The Madhya Pradesh police promptly swung into action after taking note of the video and found that the incident took place in an area under the Tanda police station limits in the district said Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh.

The accused has been identified and a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, Singh said. The main accused -- Noor Singh Bhuria -- who was beating the woman, has also been arrested.

Police teams are hunting the other accused and further investigation is underway.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, in a post on X, said, "This incident in Dhar district has once again raised serious questions on the safety of women under the BJP government. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in atrocities against women."

He asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as to whether "these sisters from Dhar can expect from your government that the incident will be investigated impartially and promptly and they will get justice on priority?"

Patwari asked why women are being subjected to harassment the most in Madhya Pradesh. "Why is your government repeatedly failing to stop crimes against women?" he asked.

Notably, the Dhar (ST) Lok Sabha seat is represented by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  2. MP: Woman Beaten With Wooden Stick In Dhar As Onlookers Film Act, Video Goes Viral
  3. Will Nitish Kumar Reinvent Himself As The People’s Leader In The NDA Govt?
  4. Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case
  5. Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of 'Vendetta Politics' After Demolition Of YSRCP's Under Construction Office
Entertainment News
  1. Crew Members Of Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Allege Non-Payment Of Salaries, Share Their Ordeal In Viral Post
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War
  3. YRF Expresses Gratitude After Gujarat Court Lifts Stay Order On Junaid Khan's Debut Film 'Maharaj'
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose With Their Friends And Family At Mehendi Ceremony - Check Full Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Australia Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Australia Vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: Afg Set For Stern Aussie Test
  4. PER Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Peru, Chile Play Out Goalless Draw In Texas - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  2. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  3. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  4. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
  5. Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon