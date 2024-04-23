Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, Class 8 Results: Know Where And How To Check

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is set to declare the 2024 class 5 and 8 exam results at 11:30 am on Tuesday.
As per reports, 24 lakh students took the examinations this year.
Where To Check Madhya Pradesh Class 5 And 8 Results?
These results will be accessible on the RSKMP's official website - rskmp.in
The results will be available online from 12:30pm.
How To Check Madhya Pradesh Class 5 And 8 Results?
Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their results.
Follow these steps:
Go to the official website.
Enter the personal credentials.
Click on the result link according to the class (5th or 8th).
Results will appear on screen.
Save and download it for future reference.
Advertisement
MPBSE Results 2023:
The MPBSE announced the results for last batch for Grades 5 and 8 on May 15, 2023, with pass rates of 82.27% for Grade 5 and 76.09% for Grade 8.
When Will MPBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results Be Declared?
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Inter and Matric board exam results this week.
The results will be released on official website - mpresults.nic.in.
According to reports, the MPBSE is expected to announce the results of both board exams before April 25.