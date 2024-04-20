National

UP Board Exam Results Announced, Class 10 Pass Percentage At 89.55

The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centres.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent," Education (Secondary) Director Mahendra Dev told PTI.

