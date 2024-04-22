Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2024: BSEAP Class 10 Result Declared | How To Check Scorecard

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2024 will take place from May 24 to June 3, 2024. The detailed timetable will be issued later. The exam fee will have to be paid through the HM login on bse.ap.gov.in according to the following schedule: Without late fee: From April 23 to 30, With a late fee of Rs 50: From May 1 to 23.