Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2024: BSEAP Class 10 Result Declared | How To Check Scorecard

The BSEAP Class 10 examination commenced on March 18 with the first language paper and concluded on March 30 with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory.

Students can check their AP SSC scorecard using roll number and roll code. Photo: File representative image
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday declared the AP SSC Result 2024, which can be checked on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Result | How To Check

Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Students can check their AP SSC scorecard using roll number and roll code.

Step-by-step Guide To Check Result

-To check Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 result, a student will have to visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

-Next, on the homepage, find and click on the result link.

-The next step is to enter credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

-After entering the required information, one can proceed to view and download result for future reference.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2024 will take place from May 24 to June 3, 2024. The detailed timetable will be issued later. The exam fee will have to be paid through the HM login on bse.ap.gov.in according to the following schedule: Without late fee: From April 23 to 30, With a late fee of Rs 50: From May 1 to 23.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Results 2024 on April 12. The Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education released the I and II Year Results -- General and Vocational -- of IPE March 2024 on 12-04-2024 at 11:00 AM at the Board of Intermediate Education, Guntur.

As per reports, 60 per cent have passed first year and 74 per cent passed the second year AP inter exams.

