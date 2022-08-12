Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Lumpy Skin Disease: Protecting Cattle Priority Of State Government, Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Conservation and promotion of cow progeny is the priority of the state government, Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:59 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government is making all efforts to protect cattle amid the outbreak of lumpy skin disease. The Chief Minister said he recently met Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed the steps needed to contain the spread of the disease.

Rupala assured that the central government would extend full cooperation to the state government, he claimed. In an official statement, Gehlot said the chief secretary of the state is continuously monitoring the situation and meetings with all district collectors are being held regularly.

Conservation and promotion of cow progeny is the priority of the state government, Gehlot said. He said the period of grant for gaushalas in the state has been increased from six months to nine months and his government is committed to the protection and promotion of livestock.

(With PTI inputs)

