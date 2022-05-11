LS Speaker Congratulates People On 50 Years Of Mizoram Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday congratulated the people of Mizoram on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the state assembly. Birla’s message was read out by assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo during a special session convened to mark 50 years of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Birla was earlier invited to grace the golden jubilee celebration but he was not able to attend it. In his message, Birla said that Mizoram is an important land-bridge in India's Act-East policy, making the country's critical trade and connectivity linkages with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He stated that the North East region occupies a unique and distinctive position in the country's socio-cultural and geo-political landscape. The NE region is also known for its impressive human development, including the high socio-economic status of women, he said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also lauded Mizoram's peaceful electoral processes as "admirable.'

The special session was presided over by state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, while Assam assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary also graced the event. Addressing the house, Kambhampati said a legislative assembly is the embodiment of the aspirations and the ultimate will of the people of a state. The enduring success of the historic Mizoram Peace Accord of 1986 is a testament to the will of the people of the state, the governor said adding that it became a catalyst for positive change towards the path of development.

He also thanked civil society organisations and religious bodies for their contribution to making Mizoram one of the most peaceful states in the country. Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, "We are a shining example of the benefits of peace and it is upon us to take the message of peace to the rest of the nation and to the world." Biswajit Daimary paid rich tributes to the Mizo woman Ropuiliani who fought valiantly against the British and was imprisoned for that.

(With PTI inputs)