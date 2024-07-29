National

Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband

The couple had married in 2022 via videoconferencing, while they had a formal in-person marriage ceremony during Mehvish's Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in 2023.

India Pakistan relations |
India Pakistan relations | Photo: PTI
A Pakistani woman has crossed over to India to meet “love of her life” after she befriended him on social media and later got married. A 25-year-old woman from Pakistan crossed the international border last week to join her husband from Rajasthan.

Reportedly, Pakistani woman identified as Mehvish hails from Islamabad. She befriended Rajasthan man Rehman in 2018 on social media after her first marriage ended.

As per IANS report, Rehman was working who hails from Rajasthan's Bikaner as working as a transporter in Kuwait, when he befriended Mehvish in 2018.

It was in 2022, the two married each other via videoconferencing. Later, both had a formal, in-person marriage ceremony during Mehvish's Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in 2023, the report said.

As per the report, Mehvish was previously married for 12 years to a Pakistani man from Lahore's Badami Bagh and had two sons, aged 12 and 7, from the long relationship.

The report said that Mehvish travelled from Islamabad to Lahore and crossed over into India through the Wagah border on July 25. She has obtained a 45-day tourist visa after a thorough document checking done by both Pakistani and the Indian authorities.

In India, Mehvish was received by Rehman's family and travelled to Pithisar village in Rajasthan's Churu along with them.

The latest cross-border love story adds on to a list of such episodes where men and women from India and Pakistan have made long and eventful journeys to be with their lovers.

The most famous recent case was of Seema Haider who had left her husband and crossed the border into India to meet and marry her lover.

