Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Lord Jagannath Gives Deep Human Messages Through Rath Jatra Journey: PM Modi

The Prime Minister made this observation while addressing the 90th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Maan Ki Baat’.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 8:45 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said Lord Jagannath gives deep human messages to people through his journey during the Rath Jatra, which is scheduled to be held on July 1.

In just a few days, the famous Rath Jatra of Lord Jagannath is going to start in Puri, and efforts are made by the people to have the good fortune of visiting Puri on this occasion, Modi said.

“Be it Ahmedabad or Puri, Lord Jagannath gives us many deep human messages through this journey. Bhagwan Jagannath is the Lord of the world, but the poor and downtrodden have a special participation in his journey.

“Similarly, in all the journeys that take place in our country, there is no such distinction between poor and rich, high and low. Rising above all discrimination, the journey itself is paramount…,” the PM said.

Noting that this time a large number of devotees participated in the Chardham Yatra, Modi said from time to time, different Dev (divine)-Yatras also take place in our country.

In Dev Yatras, not only the devotees but also Gods also go on a journey, he said. “Bhagwan Jagannath Yatra begins on Dwitiya, the second day of the month of Ashadha. In our texts 'Ashadhasya Dwitiya divase, …Rath Yatra', this is how the description is found in Sanskrit shlokas,” Modi said.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat too, every year Rath Yatra begins from ‘Ashadh Dwitiya’, he said adding “I was in Gujarat, so I also used to get the privilege of serving in this Yatra every year”.

