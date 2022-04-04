Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lok Sabha Passes Bill For Criminals' Identification To Tackle 'Next-Generation Crimes'

Amit Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill For Criminals' Identification To Tackle 'Next-Generation Crimes'
Union home minister Amit Shah File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 8:40 pm

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The bill was passed by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the Opposition that claimed the draft law was draconian.

The bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Related stories

Lok Sabha Takes Up Bill To Include Some Tribal Communities In ST List In 4 UP Districts

Opp Protest In Lok Sabha Over Fuel Price Hike

Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

He said, "There should be no apprehension. Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take criminal justice system to the next era."

Tags

National Criminal Law Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Criminal Law Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Fingerprint Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah Lok Sabha Reforms Amendments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad - 144/6, Need 26 Runs Off 12 Balls

IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad - 144/6, Need 26 Runs Off 12 Balls