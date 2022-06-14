Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Light Rain Or Drizzle Likely In Delhi

The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Some relief from the scorching heat is expected in two days

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:47 pm

The mercury dropped slightly on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day that is expected to bring some respite amid the sweltering heat.

On Monday, the city was in the grip of a punishing heatwave, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.

However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected in two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.

Hot Weather Conditions Continue In Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office had said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, according to data shared by the MeT office.

The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" (203) category at around 9.30 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With PTI inputs)

National Summer Heatwave Prediction Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
