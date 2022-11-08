Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Light Rain Or Drizzle Likely In Delhi, Air Quality Still 'Very Poor'

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Weather: Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI/Sachin Saini

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:38 pm

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.  The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday.  It was 381 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed.  

While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average on Monday.  

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, IMD said.  The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.  The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Delhi: Air Quality Still 'Very Poor'; Schools To Reopen, BS III Petrol And BS IV Diesel 4-Wheelers To Stay Off Roads

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 17 deg C, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi Air Quality Improves Further, But Still 'Very Poor'

Tags

National Air Pollution Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) India Meteorological Department New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists