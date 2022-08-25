Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Light Rain Likely In Delhi

The city recorded a relative humidity of 87 per cent at 8:30 am, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi rain (Representative image)
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 10:20 am

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday even as the weather office has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.



Rains drenched parts of the national capital on Wednesday but high humidity added to the discomfiture of the city residents.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Friday are likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "satisfactory" (74) category around 9:15 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

-With PTI Input

