Lawyer Who Assaulted Security Guards At Her Noida Society Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The police has arrested a woman for allegedly abusing and assaulting security guards in Noida’s high-rise society in Sector 129.

The woman has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The woman has been identified as Bhaavya Roy who is a lawyer working with a prominent law firm in Delhi.

The video of the woman assaulting security guards, where she lives has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen hurling abuses at the security guards and assaulting on among them.

Following the incidents, the reports said the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station.

The police in a statement said: “A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security guard at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida Police has taken cognizance of the video and sector 126 police has registered a case against the woman (Bhaavya Roy) under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway.”

“She assaulted me in front of everyone, humiliated me and threatened to kill me,” the guard alleged in his complaint.

He added: “I and my fellow guards tried to stop her plenty of times, but she did not listen and went on insulting me and even used an insult and slur for a specific community”.

Later, the woman was also seen driving her own car along with the cops to police station.