National

Last Jewish Woman In Kochi Dies

Queenie Hallegua (89) died on Sunday and her funeral was held at the Jewish cemetery here following the rituals of the community.

Chendamangalam Synagogue in Kerala |
Chendamangalam Synagogue in Kerala | Photo: Kerala Tourism
info_icon

The last woman from the Jewish community in Kochi has died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Mattancherry near here.

Queenie Hallegua (89) died on Sunday and her funeral was held at the Jewish cemetery here following the rituals of the community, family sources said.

She is survived by son and daughter, both of whom are settled in the US.

Her nephew, Keith Hallegua (65) is the lone Jewish community member in Kochi now, M C Praveen, the trustee of the Paradesi Synagogue here, said.

The finding also discovered South Indian jewellery and information about the oldest synagogue - null
Tamil Nadu Discovers One Of Oldest Synagogue

BY

"She had been unwell for some time. Her children came down to be with her as her health deteriorated. Now there will be a seven-day mourning. After that, in 11 months, they will build a tomb in memory of her," he said.

According to Jewish culture, there is a requirement of ten male members for such ceremonies, and the funeral was held following the tradition.

null - null
Exodus Revisited

BY Seema Sirohi

Two Jews, who were in Fort Kochi as tourists, also took part in the funeral, he said.

Queenie is the daughter of S Koder, who introduced electricity distribution in Kochi city. He was also the first to introduce the boat service in Kochi and is also credited with setting up the first department store in Kerala.

The Paradesi Synagogue, located in Mattancherry Jew Town near here, is a historic site that attracts tourists.

It was built in 1568 A.D. by Samuel Castiel, David Belila, and Joseph Levi for the flourishing Paradesi Jewish community in Cochin.

It is the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. MCA, Mumbai Teams Discuss Issues, Challenges Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Seek United Nations Help To Keep Hosting Rights
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  2. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  3. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  4. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  5. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram Amid Downpour
  2. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
  3. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List
  4. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
  5. Delhi HC Grants Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Protection From Arrest In Fake Identity Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  3. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  5. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Pose Has A Saroj Khan Connection To It, Actor Reveals Details
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  2. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  3. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  4. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  5. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Police Call Off Strike In Bangladesh; Set To Join Work Today
  4. Unauthorised' Helicopter Crashes On Hotel Roof In Australia, Killing Pilot
  5. Uganda Garbage Dump Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 21, Rescue Ops Underway
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram Amid Downpour