Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lalu Prasad Yadav Hits Out At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Over Self- Employment Comment

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Mohan Bhagwat with the remark ‘whenever the BJP-RSS find themselves in trouble, gentlemen (sajjan) engaged in spreading hatred start disseminating gyaan (wisdom)’.

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 6:18 pm

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's pitch for self-employment, as against seeking jobs in public or private sectors, on Thursday received a retort from Sangh Parivar bete noire Lalu Prasad.

The RJD founder, who is set to be re-elected as the party's national president in Delhi in a few days, took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Bhagwat's statement at the Dussehra rally of the RSS.

Addressing the rally, Bhagwat had said that "in any society, only 10, 20 or 30 per cent people get jobs (naukri) in public and private sectors" and asked "how many can be accommodated if there is such a mad scramble for jobs".

Bhagwat's statement is being seen as an indirect endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's stance of making a distinction between "naukri" and "rozgar" (employment).

Prasad, whose party has caught the public imagination by the promise of 10 lakh government jobs, slammed Bhagwat with the remark "whenever the BJP-RSS find themselves in trouble, gentlemen (sajjan) engaged in spreading hatred start disseminating gyaan (wisdom)".

Indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral promise of 2014, the former Bihar chief minister remarked "RSS imparts training in deceit (thug vidya) at its schools and rhetorician (jumlebaaz) students garner votes with false promises of two crore jobs a year".

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

Lalu Prasad Yadav Terms RSS ‘Hindu Extremist Organisation’, Says It Deserves To Be Banned

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar meet Sonia Gandhi

Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets BJP, Says Party Will Face Defeat In 2024

Tags

National India Bihar RJD RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Employment Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19