Ladakh Leaders Demand Clarity On Autonomy Amid New District Creation

The LAB was created in 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories. The organisation was formed to fight for the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. The LAB is currently headed by Thupstan Chhewang, a well-respected leader in the Ladakh region who has been a Parliament member from Ladakh twice. He resigned from the Parliament and the BJP in 2018 and since then has devoted himself to the fight for the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. Similarly, in Kargil, political parties formed KDA in 2020, and began their agitation seeking reunification with Jammu and Kashmir, calling the abrogation of Article 370 unconstitutional. The existing districts of Leh and Kargil have Autonomous Hill Development Councils.