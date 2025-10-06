Lack Of Safeguards Against Floods Leaves Kashmir Vulnerable to Natural Disasters 

The Jhelum River was in its flood spate, and when the water rose into their houses, the local residents fled. Over twelve days after the Karnabal area in South Kashmir's Samboora was flooded, the ruins were visible all across. Banks of the river, which were lined by a windbreak of poplar trees, had been torn by the deluge. A brick mosque was being cleaned from the muck that caked its concrete floor, and the mounds of sand that had been gathered from the river to be sold by the people for living were all washed away. A concrete bridge that connects the Karnabal with the Kakapora area of Pulwama had been deserted when the water rose, but now the boats used for ferrying people across the wide river stood empty. A group of labourers hauled up the sand from the river, recalling the fear that had taken hold of them when the water engulfed the place, forcing people to abandon their homes.