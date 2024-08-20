National

Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe

The deceased was identified as Kushagra Rastogi (18), a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying with his mother in the hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area, where his body was found on Monday, police said.

A student of a coaching centre in Rajasthan's Kota was found dead in the bathroom of his hostel room, police said on Tuesday, adding that his parents refused to conduct a probe into the same.

The deceased was identified as Kushagra Rastogi (18), a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying with his mother in the hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area, where his body was found on Monday, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Kushagra Rastogi had joined the coaching institute in Kota in April this year for admission to an engineering course and began living in the hostel, they said.

ALSO READ | NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Day After Medical Entrance Results

The hostel caretaker had informed the police on finding Kushagra's body, following which a team of cops reached the spot and collected evidence but did not proceed with the registration of an FIR on the request of the teenagers' parents, officials said.

The parents also refused to conduct a postmortem, following which the body was handed over to them for last rites, officials cited in the report said.

On Monday morning, the teenager as usual went to the bathroom to freshen up after he woke up, DSP of the area, Rajesh Taylor, said citing the deceased's mother.

ALSO READ | Youth Preparing For IIT-JEE Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

When Kushagra did not come out even after 15-20 minutes, his mother knocked on the bathroom door and found it unbolted with her son lying unconscious on the floor inside, Taylor said.

Kushagra was rushed to a hospital, where doctors administered him CPR but on noticing no sign of revival, they declared him dead, PTI quoted as saying Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar police station, Harinarayan Sharma.

The body was handed over to the parents of the deceased without any case being filed in the matter as they refused a postmortem deceased's parents refused a postmortem.

