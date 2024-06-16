National

Youth Preparing For IIT-JEE Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Ayush Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar's Motihari, was staying at a paying guest house near Samrat Chowk of Mahaveer Nagar area to prepare for the competitive exam.

A 17-year-old youth preparing for IIT-JEE competitive exam committed suicide by hanging himself at his room in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said on Sunday.

His friends informed the paying guest house owner when he did not come out of his room till Saturday night, police said.

"A boy preparing for competitive exam committed suicide on Saturday night. He was found hanging in his room. No suicide note has been recovered yet. The post-mortem will be conduct after his family members arrive here," said Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru.

He said that the paying guest house owner informed the police when the student did not open the door.

On receiving information, a team reached the spot and broke the door lock and found the student hanging.

The police brought him down and took him to the New Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

This is the 11th suicide committed by any student preparing for competitive exam in education hub Kota this year so far.

