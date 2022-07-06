Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Kolkata Police Asks Nupur Sharma To Appear 'Without Wasting Much Time'

Kolkata Police had on Saturday issued a lookout notice for Sharma after she failed to appear before its officers despite being summoned four times. 

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma Facebook

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 10:31 pm

Kolkata Police on Wednesday turned down the request of Nupur Sharma to grant her another four weeks' time to appear before its sleuths in connection with summonses issued to her over cases filed against the suspended BJP spokesperson for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, a senior officer said.

She was asked to appear before Kolkata Police officers "without wasting much time", he said.

"Nupur Sharma has mailed us seeking some more time for appearing before our officers citing security reasons. But we do not think there is any possibility of an attack on Sharma. We have asked her to appear as soon as possible," the officer said.

Sharma has failed to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station and Narkeldanga Police Station despite being summoned by them two times each following which the lookout notice was issued. 

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately issued summonses to Sharma after FIRs were lodged against her in June. 

Citing her apprehensions of possible attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata, Sharma had emailed the two police stations seeking four weeks' time to appear before them.

(With PTI inputs)

