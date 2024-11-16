National

Kolkata: Murder Attempt On TMC Councillor; Shooter Arrested

No bullet was released when one of the two, who came on a two-wheeler, pulled the trigger of a handgun.

Two individuals attempted to kill a TMC councillor in Kolkata but they failed to do so and one of them was caught by the locals.
Trinamool Congress councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward no 108 Sushanta Ghosh had a close shave on Friday evening when two persons tried to fire at him from a close range, a senior police officer said.

One of the attackers, who was apprehended by the locals, was arrested by the police, he said.

"The incident happened at around 8.10 PM when two men arrived in a two-wheeler at Kasba. One of them got down and tried to fire at him. However, no bullet was released from the handgun may be due to some mechanical error," the officer said.

After failing to fire, he tried to jump on the bike, but locals caught him while the other one fled, he added.

"We are interrogating him to find out the motive. ," the policeman said adding that the man possibly came from Bihar.

Shocked by the incident, Ghosh said that he had no clue about who could be behind the attack.

"I have been a councillor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked and that too while I am sitting in my area," Ghosh said.

A police team was deployed in the area and an investigation was initiated.

Local MP Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan visited the councillor later.

