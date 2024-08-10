National

Kolkata Doctor Death: Sexual Assault Before Murder Confirmed, CM Mamata Assures Action As Protests Continue

"For us, he is the criminal of the highest order. We will see to it that he gets the punishment of the highest order," the top cop said.

Protests over the trainee doctors death in Kolkata |
Protests over the trainee doctor's death in Kolkata | Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

Post-mortem of the woman trainee doctor, whose semi-nude body was found inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata, confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The victim, whose body was found on Friday night, was a second-year student in the chest medicine department at the institution and had been on duty the previous night.

Addressing a press conference, Kolkata Commissioner of Police -- Vineet Kumar Goyal -- and Additional Commissioner of Police -- Murli Dhar -- said that they have registered a case of homicide as well as sexual assault.

A case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Sections 103(1) and 64. "Our investigation is going in the right direction in a transparent manner. Whatever further developments will be there, we will let you know as much as the law permits," Dhar told reporters.

Commissioner Goyal said, "A board of three doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. The whole procedure was documented through videography. Students and family members were present as witnesses during the post-mortem proceedings."

He noted that there were signs of "sexual assault". Earlier hospital sources had mentioned that there were scratch marks on the victim's cheeks, around her nose, lips, in between eyebrows and the neck.

A man, reportedly an outsider, was also arrested in connection with the case on Saturday. Police said that his activities were quite suspicious and seemed to directly involved in the crime.

"For us, he is the criminal of the highest order. We will see to it that he gets the punishment of the highest order," Goyal said, adding that there is "strong" evidence against him.

MAMATA BANERJEE ASSURES ACTION

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday assured that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the trainee doctor's death.

Banerjee also said that she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast track court. She said that the protests and processions by junior doctors in this case were justified.

"I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a local TV channel. The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the CBI.

DEMANDS OF DOCTORS' ASSOCIATION

The Resident Doctors' Association of Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, expressed condolences over the death of the trainee doctor.

"The inquest report has equivocally confirmed that the Resident doctor sustained multiple injuries and was subjected to Rape and Murder," the association's press release read.

They said that they stand firm in their commitment to justice and the protection of human rights. Listing their demands, the association said;

Demands for Justice

  • Immediate transparent CBI Enquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge.

  • Resignation of Principal, MSVP and all other incompetent concerned authorities of RG Kar MCH.

  • Exemplary punishment of the culprit/culprits.

Demands for their Security

Overall security strengthening of our campus which includes:

  • Installation of CCTV cameras with real time monitoring and closed storage

  • Appointment of more security personnel including female security guards

  • Proper identification and registration of all GDA and Security Personnel with proper dress code

  • Accountability of Security Personnel to be established

  • Appointment of Adequate armed police forces in all Emergencies

  • Proper establishment of On-call Rooms with attached bathrooms in all the wards

  • Restriction of entry of GDA and patient party in the On-Call rooms with installation of proper communication system.

  • Not more than Two patient parties will be allowed with patients in Emergency and Ward. And this rule should be strictly followed

