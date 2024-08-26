National

Kolkata: Child Rights Body Takes Cognisance Of Rape Threats To Abhishek Banerjee’s Minor Daughter

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has take suo motu cognizance of rape threat to 11-year-old daughter of TMC MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the furor across nation continues over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal child rights body has taken cognizance of a rape threat to the minor daughter of a TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Nationwide Outrage: Doctors and students at a protest march demanding justice for the junior doctor at R G Kar Hospital - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Beyond The Kolkata Rape And Murder, A Longer History Of Medical Corruption In West Bengal

BY Saikat Majumdar

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The child rights body has taken cognizance of a video on social media from a protest rally over the chilling August 9 incident in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, reports said.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Reportedly, the body has said the one person in the gathering was heard threatening the minor daughter of Abhishek Banerjee with rape.

The panel also said the person was publicly announcing a reward of a sum of Rs 10 crore to anyone who commits it, reports mentioned.

Doctors indefinite strike.(Representational image) | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Major Doctors’ Associations To Continue Strike Until Health Ministry’s Action On CPA

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Such filthy intention of the miscreant and his indecent remark in public amounts to outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also endangering her safety and security," the commission has said in a statement.

It called upon police to take action under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the UN Convention on Rights of a Child.

"While the entire state is mourning the sad demise of the doctor at RG Kar, calling for another rape to settle scores is clearly violative of the law and could send out a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken. This can put not just the minor girl in question but all minor girls at risk," the commission said.

The child rights body has sought from the police an action taken report in this matter within two days.

Kolkata and adjacent areas are witnessing massive protests over the chilling incident of rape-murder at the RG Kar hospital.

