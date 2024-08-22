National

Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics

AIIMS doctors on Thursday called off their 11-day strike on Thursday against the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College & Hospital doctor rape and murder case after the Supreme Court assured them that there will be no adverse action once they rejoin duties. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College and Hospital during their protest against alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of the hospital, in Kolkata.

2/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor, in Nadia
Kolkata rape-murder case: People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor, in Nadia | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Nadia.

3/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: People of various organisations take part in a candle march, in Patna
Kolkata rape-murder case: People of various organisations take part in a candle march, in Patna | Photo: PTI

People of various organisations take part in a candle march demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Patna.

4/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP leader Swapan Dasgutpta, director Vivek Agnihotri and others during a protest rally in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP leader Swapan Dasgutpta, director Vivek Agnihotri and others during a protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Swapan Dasgutpta, director Vivek Agnihotri and others during a protest rally against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

5/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP leaders Sukanta Majumder (3L), Locket Chatterjee (L), Dilip Ghosh (2L), Agnimitra Paul (R) and others during a sit in-protest
Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP leaders Sukanta Majumder (3L), Locket Chatterjee (L), Dilip Ghosh (2L), Agnimitra Paul (R) and others during a sit in-protest | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumder (3L) with party leaders Locket Chatterjee (L), Dilip Ghosh (2L), Agnimitra Paul (R) and others during a sit in-protest against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

6/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association stage a protest in Nagpur
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association stage a protest in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Members of Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, outside District Court in Nagpur.

7/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

8/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

9/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Students and teachers of St Teresas College stage a protest in Kochi
Kolkata rape-murder case: Students and teachers of St Teresa's College stage a protest in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Students and teachers of St Teresa's College stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Kochi.

10/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Former footballer Gautam Sarkar (left), former hockey player Gurbux Singh (centre) and former athlete Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (right) during a protest
Kolkata rape-murder case: Former footballer Gautam Sarkar (left), former hockey player Gurbux Singh (centre) and former athlete Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (right) during a protest | Photo: PTI

Former footballer Gautam Sarkar (left), former hockey player Gurbux Singh (centre) and former athlete Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (right) during a protest demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

11/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: Suvendu Adhikari and others during a protest rally in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: Suvendu Adhikari and others during a protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others during a protest rally against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

12/12
Kolkata rape-murder case: People raise slogans during a protest march in Nadia
Kolkata rape-murder case: People raise slogans during a protest march in Nadia | Photo: PTI

People raise slogans during a protest march against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Santipur, in Nadia district.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Begin With Caution After PAK Declare At 448/6
  3. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast Derby To Be Played In Kolkata, Shillong Fans Remain Optimistic Of A Change In Venue
  2. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A
  3. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 10m Subscribers In Just 24 Hours
  5. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike
  2. President Murmu Confers First-Ever Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar
  3. 10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura
  4. Delhi: Two Brothers Kill Smother Sister To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair After Divorce
  5. Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  2. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  3. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
  4. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
  2. Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon
  3. Biden Approves Revised Nuclear Strategy Focusing On China, North Korea, Russia: Report
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike