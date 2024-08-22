Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics

Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College and Hospital during their protest against alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of the hospital, in Kolkata.
People stage a protest demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Nadia.
People of various organisations take part in a candle march demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Patna.
BJP leader Swapan Dasgutpta, director Vivek Agnihotri and others during a protest rally against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Union Minister of State and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumder (3L) with party leaders Locket Chatterjee (L), Dilip Ghosh (2L), Agnimitra Paul (R) and others during a sit in-protest against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Members of Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, outside District Court in Nagpur.
Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally over the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Students and teachers of St Teresa's College stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Kochi.
Former footballer Gautam Sarkar (left), former hockey player Gurbux Singh (centre) and former athlete Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (right) during a protest demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others during a protest rally against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
People raise slogans during a protest march against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Santipur, in Nadia district.