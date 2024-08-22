National

Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics

AIIMS doctors on Thursday called off their 11-day strike on Thursday against the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College & Hospital doctor rape and murder case after the Supreme Court assured them that there will be no adverse action once they rejoin duties. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests.