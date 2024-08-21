Beyond Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Rage Against The Machinery

I talk to friends, alumni of this very medical college, a short walk from the place where I grew up. These friends are now esta­blished senior medical practitioners in different parts of the city and the state. News circulates on social and mainstream media, protest gatherings, endless shocked conversations. It is no secret that what was happening in R G Kar happens in all medical colleges in the city, perhaps all over the state. Lakhs and lakhs of rupees of bribe payments make up the pre-requisite before all of the hoops of medical-training exams, internships, traineeships. Rackets of illegal trade in pharmaceutical drugs, sold for five times their market price, sold and resold between pharmaceutical companies and doctors with the hapless patient in between. Everything took a nightmarish intensity in R G Kar under the dictatorship of Sandip Ghosh. There are several official complaints and allegations against him that reveal the darkness of his regime. The extent of his violations and the impunity with which he did it, the repetitive manner in which his transfers were blocked—everything indicates not only a deep connection with the state’s ruling party, but a deep connection to the highest echelons of the party.