Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025-2026: City As Performance, 'For The Time Being...'

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale as a Public Phenomenon: Art-City Kochi

The ellipsis in the title of this article is deliberate, mirroring the air of reflection and slowness that stays with the viewer navigating the side-streets of Fort Kochi, finding art in unexpected places, in the shadow of the larger event. The Biennale, after all, is an iconic “exhibition” – a kind of showcase. The inhabitants are inevitably a part of the notional “ensemble”, and their welcome extends to an emotional, but also, entrepreneurial and creative zeal. Many of the artworks are made in collaboration with the skilled workers, artisans, and artists of Fort Kochi, indelibly marking the event with the political and cultural currents of a place that is nowadays termed “touristy”, in a curious mix of modernity, tradition, and aesthetics. Walk into the sidestreets, and you will encounter a galaxy of small worlds of industry, manufacturing, and trade, with local food stalls, churches, masjids, and so on. People, caught in everyday activities of fishing, and transporting wares, are often oblivious to the Biennale. When visitors to the big event stray into that other world, the people, used to speaking with annoying tourists – who don’t know Malayalam, and who are prone to romanticisation of the “locals” – continue to be warm, and helpful. Often they are unable to hide their amusement at this gaze that Biennale visitors tend to have, even the visitors from other parts of Kerala such as Trivandrum, or Calicut.