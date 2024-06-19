National

Kiran Choudhry, Daughter Join BJP

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the state unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Representational Image
Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders here.

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the state unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda .

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kiran Choudhry, Daughter Join BJP
  2. Govt Working Towards More Advanced, Research-Oriented Higher Education System: PM Modi
  3. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town
  4. Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till July 3 In Excise Policy Case
  5. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Warns Of Hunger Strike, Asks PM Modi For Solution By June 21
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nothing In 'Hamare Baarah' Movie Against Muslim community, Says High Court
  3. Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy Died Due To Electric Shock And Haemorrhage-Report
  4. Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'
  5. Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  2. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS's David Warner Believes He Is The Only One To Receive 'Flak' For Ball-Tampering
  4. WI Vs ENG Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Men In Maroon Face Jos Buttler & Co In Group 2
  5. IND Vs AFG Super 8, T20 WC 2024 Match 43 Preview: India Face Afghanistan In Group 1 Opener
World News
  1. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  2. China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama
  3. These 6 Chicago Museums Are Offering Free Entry On Juneteenth Holiday
  4. To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
  5. North Korea's Kim Vows 'Full Support' For Russia In Ukraine During Putin Visit
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town