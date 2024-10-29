Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 10 Critical

A tragic fireworks accident during the Moolamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam festival at Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple near Neeleswaram left more than 150 people injured late Monday night. The police on Tuesday said that10 out of 150 injured people are in serious condition.
The incident that occurred around midnight is suspected to have taken place after a storage facility containing fireworks near the Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. According to reports, a misfired cracker struck the building, triggering a massive explosion that sent debris flying into the crowd, injuring numerous spectators, including women and children who had gathered to enjoy the festival.
A video shows the moment firecrackers exploded.
Injured people were quickly taken to various hospitals across the region, including Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru facilities. As of now, reports indicate that five patients admitted to Kanhangad District Hospital are in critical condition. In total, 33 individuals have been treated at the district hospital, while others were taken to Aishal Hospital, Arimala Hospital, and Sanjeevani Hospital, among others. Some patients were also sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.
Top authorities including the collector and the district police chief arrived at the scene to oversee the situation on Tuesday. The District Collector said that those who were seriously injured had 80 percent burns.
"Samples have been collected from the site. The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," the collector said giving an update on the probe.