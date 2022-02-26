Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Kerala Reports 3,262 New COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 8:56 pm

Kerala reported 3,262 new positive cases and 181 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday taking the caseload in the state to 64,94,680 and the death toll to 65,161. Of the deaths, nine were reported in the last 24 hours, 56 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents; 116 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

The state had tested 42,753 samples in the last 24 hours, the department said in a release. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases--638, followed by Ernakulam with 552 cases and Kottayam with 314 cases.

The Health department said there are 1,11,564 persons under observation out of which 2,407 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. "Currently, there are 32,980 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 7.2 per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," the release said.

Meanwhile, 7,339 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total cured in the state to 63, 95, 737. Out of those who were found infected today, 17 reached the state from outside while 3,065 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 148 are yet to be ascertained while there are 32 health workers among the affected.

With PTI Inputs

