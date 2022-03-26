Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Records 496 Coronavirus Cases, 141 Deaths

"Currently, there are 4,051 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 12 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the state health department said in a release.

Kerala Records 496 Coronavirus Cases, 141 Deaths
Representational image PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 7:35 pm

Kerala reported 496 new COVID-19 cases and 141 virus-related deaths on Saturday taking the total number of people affected in the state to 65,30,690 and the death toll to 67,772, respectively.

Of the 141 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 138 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Related stories

Over 50 lakh in TN yet to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination: Health Minister

After Two Years, Regular International Flights To Resume From Sunday

"Currently, there are 4,051 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 12 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the state health department said in a release. It said the state has tested 16,883 samples in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases -- 138, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 70 cases and Kottayam with 56 cases.

Meanwhile, 693 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total cured in the state to 64,57,993.

Among those who were found infected today, three persons reached the state from outside while 462 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 26 are yet to be ascertained. Five health workers are also among the infected.

There are 14,838 people under observation in the state out of whom 426 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across Kerala. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Kerala Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Belarusian Activist Vitaly Shishov Found Hanged In Ukraine

Belarusian Activist Vitaly Shishov Found Hanged In Ukraine

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club