Kerala Rain Alert: Seven Districts Under Yellow Warning as Heavy Downpours Continue

Seven Kerala districts under yellow alert for heavy rain September 25-27
IMD forecasts 7-11cm isolated heavy rainfall with 30-40 kmph winds
Low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal are driving widespread rainfall
Marine warnings issued; fishermen advised against sea ventures
Current Weather Conditions
Kerala weather today shows widespread rainfall activity across the state with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 31°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Weather in Kerala today features cloudy skies with periods of rain and strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Current humidity remains high at 85-90% with reduced visibility due to heavy cloud cover and intermittent showers.
Yellow Alert in Kerala Districts
A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The districts under warning include:
September 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam
September 26: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur
September 27: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod
IMD Rain Alert and Forecast
IMD rain alert for Kerala warns of isolated heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hours) from September 25-27. IMD weather forecast for Kerala indicates widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy downpours across multiple districts through the weekend.
Rain alert in Kerala specifically mentions visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall, potentially leading to traffic congestion. The weather department has also issued wind warnings with strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala and Lakshadweep from September 25-27.
Weather System Behind Heavy Rainfall
Kerala weather alert attributes the intensified rainfall to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal that is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours. Additionally, another low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal on September 25, which may concentrate into a depression near the north Andhra-south Odisha coast on September 26 and make landfall on September 27.
This weather pattern is causing widespread rainfall across Kerala, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected to continue through the weekend.
Safety Measures and Precautions
Kerala weather update includes comprehensive safety guidelines for residents in alert areas:
During strong winds:
Avoid standing under trees or parking vehicles near them
Cut dangerous tree branches in advance
Strengthen or remove unsecured billboards and flagpoles
Close windows and doors immediately when the winds start
Move from thatched or unsecured houses to safer buildings
Marine warnings have been issued for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea due to squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along Kerala coasts.
Extended Weather Forecast
Kerala weather forecast shows the rainfall activity is expected to continue through September 27, with conditions improving from September 28 onwards. The IMD bulletin indicates no weather warnings for September 28-30, suggesting a gradual decrease in rainfall intensity.
District-wise rainfall forecast shows:
Light to moderate rain is very likely across most districts
Isolated heavy rain, particularly in central Kerala districts (Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam)
Thunderstorms and lightning are possible at isolated places
Residents in the affected districts are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods, and follow safety protocols issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.