Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala NEET Controversy: HC To Hear PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India

Besides formulation of a standard protocol for exams across India, the public interest litigation also seeks a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit the affected female candidates to re-appear for the exam as they might not have been able to focus on the test that day in view of the "traumatic" situation.

undefined
The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a plea seeking a standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country PTI/Image for representation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 9:26 am

The Kerala High Court is likely to hear on Friday, a plea seeking a standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country in view of a recent incident, where, at a NEET exam centre in the state, female candidates were made to remove part of their undergarments in order to appear for the test.

Besides formulation of a standard protocol for exams across India, the public interest litigation also seeks a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit the affected female candidates to re-appear for the exam as they might not have been able to focus on the test that day in view of the "traumatic" situation.

The plea has also sought free counselling for the affected students as well as compensation for the "trauma" and "mental agony" suffered by them. Seven persons were arrested in connection with the incident on July 17 after a parent of one of the affected candidates lodged a complaint with the police.

Related stories

NEET Row: Two More Arrested For Forcing Girl Students To Remove Innerwear To Appear In Exam

Kerala NEET Frisking Case: NTA Fact-Finding Panel To Submit Report In 4 Weeks

NEET Exam Harassment Row Causes Outrage But This Isn't The First Time

Of the seven arrested, five were women and two were men of whom one was a NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) observer and the other an exam coordinator. Three of the arrested women worked for an agency hired by the NTA and the remaining were employed by the private educational institute at Ayur, where the incident took place.

All seven were released on bail by a lower court last week. Meanwhile, the NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam.

The PIL has contended that this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the name of exams and the reason was the lack of a common protocol or system to conduct exams. The plea has also claimed that physical or body searches just before the exams affects the student's memory retention.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kerala NEET Controversy Hear PIL Standard Exam Protocol India National Testing Agency Mental Agony Re-appear
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham