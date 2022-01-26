Kerala Logs 49,771 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Kerala logged 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 57,74,857, while the death toll rose to 52,281 with 140 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 55,475 new cases, the highest ever single-day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20 - 46,387. The state Health Department said 1,03,553 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are 4,57,329 people under the observation of which 10,938 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a department release said. "Currently, there are 3,00,556 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," the release said.



Among the latest fatalities, 63 were recorded over the last few days, while 77 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases today--9,567, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,945 and Thrissur with 4449 cases.

"Out of those who were found infected today, 196 reached the state from outside while 45,846 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 3,272 patients is yet to be ascertained and 457 health workers are also among the infected," the release said. Meanwhile, 34,439 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,21,307.

With PTI inputs.