Kerala HC Stays Further Proceedings In Contract Case Against Actress Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone (Representative Image)
Sunny Leone (Representative Image) Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 12:36 pm

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings in the breach of contract case registered against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and two others by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.

Justice Ziyad Rahman stayed the proceedings considering the plea filed by the actress seeking to quash the FIR filed against her by the crime branch for allegedly breaching terms of a contract supposedly entered into with a firm for a stage performance in Kozhikode four years ago.

In her plea, the actress has rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee, contending that the charges would not constitute the ingredients of the alleged offences. 

She has claimed they were not involved in any crime till date. 

She said they were put to untold misery, irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found.

The crime branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district.

In his complaint, Kunjumohammed has alleged that Leone and others breached the contract despite receiving Rs 39 lakhs for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad.

-With PTI Input

