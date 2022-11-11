Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Court Convicts 11 RSS Workers In 2013 Murder Case

Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, convicted all 11 people in the case and the sentencing will be pronounced on November 14.

11 RSS workers convicted for murder.
11 RSS workers convicted for murder. Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:53 pm

A local court here on Friday convicted 11 RSS workers in the murder case of Anavoor Narayanan Nair that happened back in 2013.

Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, convicted all 11 people in the case and the sentencing will be pronounced on November 14.

Nair was hacked to death by the RSS workers who came to his house to attack his son, Sivaprasad, who was the then area secretary of SFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), on November 5, 2013.

The police had said that a mob barged into their residence in the night and first attacked Nair, who came to the rescue of his son.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Kerala Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Murder CPI(M)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report