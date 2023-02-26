Kejriwal, Mann Meet Sisodia's Family Members After His Arrest By CBI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence to meet his family members after the CBI arrested the AAP leader on Sunday.



The Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.



Mann slammed the BJP for the arrest of Sisodia, saying the move was an "insult" to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi.



"The arrest of Manish Sisodia is an insult to the education of lakhs of children of Delhi. Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of the BJP's agenda," Mann charged in a tweet in Hindi.



Earlier in the day when Sisodia was on his way to the CBI headquarters, Kejriwal had tweeted, "We will take care of your family, Manish. Don't worry."