Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmiri Woman Gets New Lease Of Life, Undergoes Heart Transplant Surgery In Tamil Nadu

She was on medical management with worsening heart failure symptoms and required early heart transplantation. She registered herself with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Kashmiri Woman Gets New Lease Of Life, Undergoes Heart Transplant Surgery In Tamil Nadu
Kashmiri Woman Gets New Lease Of Life, Undergoes Heart Transplant Surgery In Tamil Nadu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7:29 pm

A heart transplant surgery was successfully performed on a 33-year-old underprivileged woman, hailing from Kashmir.

The Kashmiri woman, who was suffering for 10 years from Restrictive cardiomyopathy, a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time, was identified by Aishwarya Trust, which funded her transplant treatment cost at MGM Healthcare, a press release said.

She was on medical management with worsening heart failure symptoms and required early heart transplantation. She registered herself with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Related stories

51 Projects Sanctioned Under Trade Infrastructure For Export Scheme Till January: Piyush Goyal

UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Digital Rally On February 4

Central Railway Announces 72-Hr Mega Block On Suburban Network During Weekend

On December 31, 2021, she was admitted to the hospital with signs of severe heart failure for which she was treated. Days ago, the heart of a brain-dead person from Tiruchirappalli was rushed to Chennai and, 'high-risk heart transplantation was performed.

Post-surgery, she was soon shifted to Transplant ICU in a stable condition. She was removed from the ventilator; at present, she is recovering from the surgery, doctors at MGM Healthcare said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Kashmir Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Organ Transplant
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj