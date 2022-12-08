Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
National

Kashmir Is Crown Of India, Separatist Geelani Was Not Kashmiri: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also hit out at late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and claimed that his ancestors had come to Kashmir after being forced out of their homes in Central Asia.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:37 pm

Kashmir is the crown of India, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Thursday and hit out at those instrumental in the eruption of separatism and terrorism in the Valley.

He also hit out at separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and claimed that his ancestors had come to Kashmir after being forced out of their homes in Central Asia.

“After coming here (Kashmir) from Gilan (Iran), you (Geelani) wanted to disintegrate India into pieces (by engineering separatism and terrorism in J-K). He (Geelani) had come from Gilan (Iran). He was a Gilan national (not a Kashmiri)," Khan said at a function here.

"Your (Geelani’s) name says that you have come from outside India," he said.

Khan said that nobody leaves his home unless there is a threat to his life.

"There were atrocities against the family of Prophet Mohammad and his followers, forcing them to leave their homes," he added.

He said they (ancestors of Syed Ali Geelani) escaped from Gilan to save their lives.

"Please tell me what relation he (Geelani) has with Srinagar (Kashmir)?” Khan questioned.

“As per historic texts, they came to Iran and then to Central Asia, where they heard that those people who belong to the family of the Prophet are treated with great respect. That is why they are in majority in India," he said.

Syed Ali Geelani, who died in 2021, was a hardliner and pro-Pakistan separatist leader. He is regarded as the father of Kashmir separatism. He was also a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir between 1953 and 2004.

“Kashmir is the crown of India and nobody can disintegrate it from India,” Khan said, adding India is not a piece of land but a strong thought, which cannot be disintegrated.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’ as a vibrant mantra, he said there is a need to arm everyone with knowledge to ensure development.
 

